Log In
Discover
Live
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Live
Jobs
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
The New Kids off the Block
Fernando Molina
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/2/2020
The New Kids off the Block is a personal project and some other commissioned illustrations that brought the idea about the experience of staying alone in the house, observing details, objects and all mishmash that it can bring.
Follow me on
instagram
<3
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
The New Kids off the Block
126
451
12
Published:
October 30th 2020
Fernando Molina
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
Fernando Molina
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
The New Kids off the Block
126
451
12
Published:
October 30th 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Digital Art
,
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help