The Journey / Digital paintings
Winter Journey (Winterreise) is a song cycle for voice and piano by Franz Schubert. When compiling the graphics I remembered the music.
Song 20: Signpost (Der Wegweiser)
"Why do I take secret ways and avoid the other travelers?
Song 13: The Post (Die Post)
„There's no letter for you!“
Song 7: On the Stream (Auf dem Flusse)
Song 1: Good Night (Gute Nacht)
„A stranger I arrived; a stranger I depart“
Song 17: In the Village (Im Dorfe)
„Dogs bark, and all the people are asleep, dreaming of success and failure…“
Song 5: „Here you would find peace“