Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
The Journey. Digital paintings
Guenter Zimmermann
Behance.net
The Journey / Digital paintings
Winter Journey (Winterreise) is a song cycle for voice and piano by Franz Schubert. When compiling the graphics I remembered the music.
Song 20: Signpost (Der Wegweiser)
"Why do I take secret ways and avoid the other travelers?
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and indoor
Song 13: The Post (Die Post)
„There's no letter for you!“
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and clothing
Song 7: On the Stream (Auf dem Flusse)
Image may contain: painting, art and drawing
Song 1: Good Night (Gute Nacht)
„A stranger I arrived; a stranger I depart“
Image may contain: dog and person
Song 17: In the Village (Im Dorfe)
„Dogs bark, and all the people are asleep, dreaming of success and failure…“
Song 5: „Here you would find peace“
The Journey. Digital paintings
71
290
7
Published:
user's avatar
Guenter Zimmermann

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Guenter Zimmermann Berlin, Germany

    The Journey. Digital paintings

    71
    290
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields