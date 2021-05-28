



The Name





The client came to us with a vision to take an unconventional approach to ocean conservation and start a movement that made a difference. Our first step was to give it a name that could break through the noise in the nonprofit space and connect in a meaningful way with all our audiences: a nontraditional name for a nontraditional organization.



With the idea that the only way to make real change happen was not to add new projects but rather to bolster and complete existing ones until none of the ocean remained unprotected, our name represents a countdown, a rallying cry, and a goal.



By getting behind Project Zero, we are not just taking on this effort together, doing good work together—we are undoing the damage done together. The name not only invites people to join a movement, but became the key to the identity system overall.







