Whitelab Genomics - Brand identity

One of the most promising French start-ups, based in the heart of Station F, Europe’s largest incubator, Whitelab Genomics objective is to build a fully integrated solution company that can assist gene and cell therapy companies in their pre-clinical development. By bringing together advanced molecular technologies and artificial intelligence they aim at creating a unique platform that will revolutionize the way gene therapies are developed and enable more patients to access to them. By using artificial intelligence, Whitelab’s proprietary platform and knowledge database leverages machine learning to help customers design and refine the best R&D strategy, from concepts to experimental plans, by lowering the risk of failure at every step.



The studio was approached to redefine a visual identity and a graphic language for the company. The new logo is composed of a monogram and a wordmark designed for Whitelab. The stable, thick and structured typographic design includes graphic accidents that add a certain singularity to it. The monogram W, playing on the counterform, positions Whitelab in the life sciences sector, in a sensitive and subtle way. The visual territory is based on blurred textures, a limited color palette and the use of a single typeface, Roobert (Displaay).