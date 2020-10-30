MAISON DENTAIRE No32









Maison Dentaire No.32

Brand Strategy, Identity, Print / Object Collaterals, Packaging, Web.





Identity development for Maison Dentaire – a multigenerational dental clinic blending heritage and youth to form an old school reminiscing celebration. July’s creative intention was to convey a feeling of establishment, confidence and experience with a young attitude – through a gritty tone of voice and a crisp yet daring type treatment.





Walking into Maison Dentaire, you immediately feel it is not your typical dental clinic. The familiar and laid back atmosphere makes you feel that you're in good hands – it's comparable to walking in your neighbourhood’s barbershop, where you will sip a whiskey while waiting for your ‘man’ to groom you. That same person who was taking care of your ‘pa and Grandpa, making sure they always looked fresh and on point. “It’s not a men’s cave, it’s just about the global spirit.” Patients actually enjoy going to the dentist, it becomes their good moment in a bad day, even with a bad tooth.





Creative Direction : Emanuel Cohen, Mariane Vaillancourt

Photo Art Direction : Mariane Vaillancourt

Photography

Specials thanks to Sacha Cohen and Ben Meir Ohayon







