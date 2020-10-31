Log In
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/31/2020
Cover for the first single issue of The Fall comic series.
All books and single issues are available:
here
Pencil pre-ink pencil drawing for The Fall - Issue 1.
Development process of the cover illustration.
The Fall Comic - Issue 1
356
1.1k
25
356
1.1k
25
Published:
October 28th 2020
Jared Muralt
Owners
Jared Muralt
Bern, Switzerland
The Fall Comic - Issue 1
356
1.1k
25
356
1.1k
25
Published:
October 28th 2020
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Comic
,
adventure
apocalypse
art
comic
cover
Graphic Novel
ILLUSTRATION
jared muralt
sketch
© All Rights Reserved
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
