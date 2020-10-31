Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
The Fall Comic - Issue 1
Jared Muralt
Cover for the first single issue of  The Fall comic series.
All books and single issues are available: here
Pencil pre-ink pencil drawing for The Fall - Issue 1.
Development process of the cover illustration.
