In this 30 second hero video for Capsana, a government-funded company focusing on health of citizens, the goal was to use the two iconic bars of the "Pause" symbol in a myriad of ways to remind cellphone users to take breaks sometimes.
Behind the scenes
Client – Capsana
Agency – LG2
Agency – LG2
Director & Art Director – Vincent Raineri
Production – Rodeo Production / Elisa Berthiaume
Executive producer: Myriam Girouard
Production – Rodeo Production / Elisa Berthiaume
Executive producer: Myriam Girouard
DOP – Simon-Pierre Gingras
Set Design & Art director – Rodrigo Sergio
Gaffer – Francois Legris
Best Boy – Jean-Martin Landry
Best Boy – Frédéric Moreau
1st AC – Mathieu Nadon
MUA – Maina Militza / Folio Montréal
Stylist – Rima Chahine / Folio Montréal
Set Design Assistants – Vanessa Jackson
& Marilyne Gauthier-Leduc
Set Design & Art director – Rodrigo Sergio
Gaffer – Francois Legris
Best Boy – Jean-Martin Landry
Best Boy – Frédéric Moreau
1st AC – Mathieu Nadon
MUA – Maina Militza / Folio Montréal
Stylist – Rima Chahine / Folio Montréal
Set Design Assistants – Vanessa Jackson
& Marilyne Gauthier-Leduc
Editing – Vincent Raineri & Sebastien Camden
Motion Design – Sebastien Camden
Illustrations – Elizabeth Laferrière
Cel Animation – Vincent Hurtu
Music & Sound Design – Michaêl Anctil
Sound / Post-Production – BLVD
Colorist – Simon Boisx
Image Editing – Pénélope St-Cyr Robitaille
V.O. Eli Rose
Talents: humankindmgmt
Models: Fatin & Ahmed
Motion Design – Sebastien Camden
Illustrations – Elizabeth Laferrière
Cel Animation – Vincent Hurtu
Music & Sound Design – Michaêl Anctil
Sound / Post-Production – BLVD
Colorist – Simon Boisx
Image Editing – Pénélope St-Cyr Robitaille
V.O. Eli Rose
Talents: humankindmgmt
Models: Fatin & Ahmed