NORWEGIAN LANDSCAPES

The overall purpose for the renewal of the passports was to increase security concerning Norwegian passports, ID cards and travel documents. But a very important aspect of the task was also that the passport should have a solid foundation with the Norwegian people.



The design has to create a sense of belonging and connection across age, gender and regions in Norway. Therefore it was important to look at our historical foundation and what in the Norwegian culture that creates a sense of belonging. It’s nature. It is, and has always been, part of our history.



The landscapes surrounding us give a sense of belonging and pride, and fill a symbolic function for the entire nation. Images of scenery and landscape can easily become clichés, but by being widely accepted and deeply rooted in Norwegian culture, they are also very easy to identify with. In addition, to Norwegians, nature is more than beautiful scenery. It supplies us with rich fisheries, clean hydroelectric power, and various other industries.





In order to translate the concept to striking design we created a comprehensive visual story where every page represents a unique story of Norway. Every Visa page has been thoroughly illustrated by Neue to create a unique yet closely connected style.





By using illustrations of single parts of a wide Norwegian panorama, we want to show the contrasts in landscapes and climates that have shaped us, offered opportunities and resources, places for recreation and the scenes of important historical events.



The objective of the two-step design competition was to develop a unique concept with a widely recognisable theme and a functional design of high quality. The winning concept and theme was to be based on several criteria: To have a clear expression of Norwegian