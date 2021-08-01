Blackfinch Group Illustrations

I had this great opportunity to collaborate with the Blackfinch Group and create five different custom illustrations for their website revamp.

The five categories ( VENTURES, GROUP, ASSET MANAGEMENT, INVESTMENTS, ENERGY,) were styled drawing inspiration from the colours of five different species of finches namely (EUROPEAN GREENFINCH, BLUE FINCH, ZEBRA FINCH, BLACK FINCH, STRAWBERRY FINCH)



The illustrations made depicts different landscapes mostly inspired from British landscapes and architectures. The whole project was a different learning experience and really enjoyed working with the team. We all have done our best and hope it will be enjoyed.