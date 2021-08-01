Blackfinch Group Illustrations

Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Febin Raj
I had this great opportunity to collaborate with the Blackfinch Group and create five different custom illustrations for their website revamp.
The five categories ( VENTURES, GROUP, ASSET MANAGEMENT, INVESTMENTS, ENERGY,) were styled drawing inspiration from the colours of five different species of finches namely (EUROPEAN GREENFINCH, BLUE FINCH, ZEBRA FINCH, BLACK FINCH, STRAWBERRY FINCH)

The illustrations made depicts different landscapes mostly inspired from British landscapes and architectures. The whole project was a different learning experience and really enjoyed working with the team. We all have done our best and hope it will be enjoyed.
Client: Blackfinch Group
Marketing Manager:  Emma Harrison
Business & Creative Partner: Anand Peter
Illustration: Febin Raj
VENTURES
STRAWBERRY FINCH
Image may contain: cartoon, painting and drawing
GROUP
BLACK FINCH
ASSET MANAGEMENT
ZEBRA FINCH
Image may contain: sky, bird and sunset
INVESTMENTS
BLUE FINCH
Image may contain: sky, aircraft and balloon
ENERGY
EUROPEAN GREENFINCH
Image may contain: windmill
Twitter and Linkedin cover
Illustrations live on their website

