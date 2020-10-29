user's avatar
El Born CCM — Transferències
Forma & Co
Behance.net


El Born CCM — Transferències

Transferències is an ongoing collection of exhibition catalogues by El Born CCM. We played with El Born’s visual identity ingredients to convey the idea of transferring, giving singularity to the collection.




Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and book
Image may contain: book and screenshot
Image may contain: poster
Image may contain: screenshot and poster
Image may contain: person, clothing and man
Image may contain: poster, cartoon and art
Image may contain: skyscraper and building
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot and art
Image may contain: person, cartoon and clothing
Image may contain: art
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: poster, person and clothing


+ info: http://www.forma.co
Follow us on Instagram


El Born CCM — Transferències
160
706
7
Published:
user's avatar
Forma & Co

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Forma & Co Barcelona, Spain

    El Born CCM — Transferències

    160
    706
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields