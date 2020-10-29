Log In
El Born CCM — Transferències
Forma & Co
10/29/2020
El Born CCM — Transferències
Transferències is an ongoing collection of exhibition catalogues by El Born CCM. We played with El Born’s visual identity ingredients to convey the idea of transferring, giving singularity to the collection.
+ info:
http://www.forma.co
Follow us on
Instagram
El Born CCM — Transferències
October 28th 2020
Forma & Co
Barcelona, Spain
October 28th 2020
Adobe InDesign
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Editorial Design
barcelona
Born
editorial
forma
