Bankia Humanismo digital.
A few months ago, my Spanish rep Guille from @themushroomcompany called me. She had seen my new human characters and thought I could be part of an amazing project for @clvmadrid and their client Bankia. Luckily, Fran and Alfonso from CLV gave us their trust and we were able to jump in the "Humanismo Digital" Campaign.
For this project, the key word was Fashion. The characters had to have a Vogue style and Fran and Alfonso strongly recommended to have a fashion stylist on board. Fortunately, Guille put me in touch with a Stylist and Art Director she has worked with for many years, @marioville .
Mario and I worked closely together. His talent and proactive nature allowed us to try many different ideas: poses, clothes, colors, (...). Working with Marvelous Designer, the task was not easy. There were 9 characters to be created. Favorably, the Agency was amazing and supportive, giving us space to explore and give our best. The lettering was created by @jvgstudio
In the following presentation you will find information about the character, process, photos and animations!
For the "Bianka" character design, I used myself as a face reference. Because I don't live in my hometown Madrid, this project was special. My family sends me pictures of the campaign and it's a nice way to be "present" in Madrid while living thousands of kilometers away. As many of us, I won't be able to travel this Christmas to see my family, which makes this one even more special.
Bellow you will find the same character with different ages. Originally, he was supposed to be in another composition. Client thought it would be best to use him for this one, but they want us to age him a bit. It was nice practice to do this exercise by growing the jaw, reducing the amount of hair and making the neck wider.
Each character had the same pre production process: style reference, pose, clothing, simulation, color research, head and hands rescaling and composition.
I'm sure many of you will recognize the Virgil Abloh collection reference. The idea was to make this project trendy. As a small detail, Mario thought it would look nice if we added some type of symbol on the wrists of the neon character. I created a MMMXX referencing Daniel Arsham and how he adds a thousand years to the current date. We also liked the beige toned colors, it would compose well with the Neon sign while not stealing too much attention from it and the light would bounce well on the the whole character.
For this character we imagined a summer vibe.
A relaxed guy sitting in front of the Mediterranean sea pondering about his future. He has a Julio Iglesias tan, a laid-back attitude, it's a good moment to call. The blocks he sits on represent the goal of this composition and its title: Mortgages.
Below you will find an early research corresponding to body proportions and how the simulation of the clothes would look on them. The behind the scenes in their pijamas :).
Client: Bankia
Agency: @clvmadrid
Production Company/ Rep: @themushroomcompany
Design: Jaime A. Sobreviela @mr_kat_and_friends
Stylist: @marioville
Thanks!