A few months ago, my Spanish rep Guille from @themushroomcompany called me. She had seen my new human characters and thought I could be part of an amazing project for @clvmadrid and their client Bankia. Luckily, Fran and Alfonso from CLV gave us their trust and we were able to jump in the "Humanismo Digital" Campaign.For this project, the key word was Fashion. The characters had to have a Vogue style and Fran and Alfonso strongly recommended to have a fashion stylist on board. Fortunately, Guille put me in touch with a Stylist and Art Director she has worked with for many years, @marioville Mario and I worked closely together. His talent and proactive nature allowed us to try many different ideas: poses, clothes, colors, (...). Working with Marvelous Designer, the task was not easy. There were 9 characters to be created. Favorably, the Agency was amazing and supportive, giving us space to explore and give our best. The lettering was created by @jvgstudio In the following presentation you will find information about the character, process, photos and animations!