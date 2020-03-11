In the region where Haixi and Dunhuang meet, there is a bewildering expanse of black Gobi hills. Qilian Mountains lie to its east and Lop Nur situates to its west. It has a typical plateau landform and due to the high altitude the climate is cold and windy all year round.





In the autumn of 2020, I drove to this uninhabited land. Meeting my eyes was a weird, little-known landform that took its shape more than 75 million years ago, making it an explorer haven. The black Gobi consists of soft soil, very tricky for vehicular travel. Most of the region is not passable to vehicles, so I had to travel on foot. Along with the dusk always came the icy wind.



