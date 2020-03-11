Black gobi
In the region where Haixi and Dunhuang meet, there is a bewildering expanse of black Gobi hills. Qilian Mountains lie to its east and Lop Nur situates to its west. It has a typical plateau landform and due to the high altitude the climate is cold and windy all year round.
在海西與敦煌交界處，有一片壯闊的黑戈壁山丘，東靠祁連山脈，西臨羅布泊，這裡屬於典型的高原地區，由於海拔較高，所以常年氣候寒冷，風沙大。
In the autumn of 2020, I drove to this uninhabited land. Meeting my eyes was a weird, little-known landform that took its shape more than 75 million years ago, making it an explorer haven. The black Gobi consists of soft soil, very tricky for vehicular travel. Most of the region is not passable to vehicles, so I had to travel on foot. Along with the dusk always came the icy wind.
2020年秋，我自駕來到了這片無人區，眼前這片土地，有著鮮為人知的、大約7500多萬年前形成的奇特地貌，是旅遊探險者們的樂園；由於黑戈壁的土壤較為鬆軟，車輛很容易陷胎，大部分區域車輛無法駛入，只能靠徒步來完成，每當傍晚的來臨，冰冷刺骨的寒風也會隨之而來。
The desert and the Gobi, bearing no vegetation, appeared in various shapes and continuously from the horizon. I hoped to explore this territory in my own way and record those beautiful moments.
寸草不生的沙漠和戈壁，它們以各種形狀，連綿不斷地出現，我希望用我自己的方式去探索這片區域，記錄這一幕幕美麗的瞬間。
