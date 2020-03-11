Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
ADIDAS Y-3 _RUNNER4D io
Aurélien Longo
Behance.net
Image may contain: footwear, shoe and sandal
 ADIDAS Y-3 - Runner 4D io
______________________________________________________

"adidas‘ Yohji Yamamoto-helmed division Y-3 has played with 4D light, oxygen and liquid resin fuel technology for a number of years now, releasing sought-after pairs such as the inaugural RUNNER 4D and more. 
Now, the technical Y-3 label has gone back to the drawing board and has released an all-new sneaker, dubbed 
the 
RUNNER 4D io

The Y-3 RUNNER 4D IO is available in “Footwear White/Black” and “Black/Trace Khaki,” with both looking as technical and futuristic as each other. The white pair shows off the shoe’s details best — namely its transparent mesh outer layer that acts as a window to the inside of the shoe, where you’ll find a detachable Primeknit sock branded with Y-3 logos and finished with contrasting colors to help split up the shoe’s components.
A set of Three Stripes appear on the medial side of the Primeknit inner sock, while “Y-3 adidas | YOHJI YAMAMOTO” branding has been added to the outer mesh lining. For the black pair, “Trace Khaki” has been used to detail elements including the outsole that lines the full-length black-tinted 4D midsole, and the tongue, heel, toe detailing, and heel cup."

"Through experimentation and expression, Y-3 transforms a running style for the new era. The transparent upper of the Runner 4D IO shoes reveals the adidas Primeknit sock underneath, detachable with a hook-and-loop construction. 
An innovative fusion of light, oxygen and liquid resin fuel the midsole, delivering precisely-tuned cushioning.
Lace closure Ripstop upper includes two interchangeable adidas Primeknit socks. Neoprene tongue lining adidas 4D midsole Continental™ Rubber outsole for extraordinary traction in wet and dry conditions."



New upper on existing 4D midsole

development : Oury Hermes & Elisa Amerio
product manager : Lukas Ruprecht
midsole design : adidas Running / adidas Future / Carbon4D

-         
2019
Image may contain: different
Since the beginning of his collaboration with adidas, Yohji Yamamoto always brings an new eye and vision to the sport-products, 
not only to their silhouette and aesthetic, but also to the construction, and more particularly in this case : the future technologies.

The inspiration for this project directly came from 4D printed midsole, 
which features a computer-engineered hollowed volume, revealing the beauty of the inner structure.

There we wondered :

What if we focused on the outside as well as on the inside of the shoe ? 

 That way we would compliment the design of the inner structure of the 4D midsole 
and hopefully would  create a product that you can see, touch, feel from any surface : 

" inside & outside "



Image may contain: drawing, indoor and office supplies

First researches of lines, shapes and construction, in sketches and prototypes.

The idea was to have a fully see-through upper holding a removable inner sock carrying the Y-3 logo .
Most of the reinforcements panels and details would be featured on the inside instead of in the outside of the upper.


First in-house prototype
with minimal design on the outside of the shoe : raw-cut rubber heel counter and and welded tape all around
Image may contain: footwear, shoe and sandal
The challenge here was to bring an unseen upper construction that would compliment the engineering of the 4D midsole.
This is why we decided to remove any conventional way of stitching and went for a middle split along the footbed instead of the usual "strobel".

This middle split, covered with a matte welded tape would extend toward the top part of the upper, creating this strong "one-line" visual, from laces to heel-tab.

Image may contain: high heels, sandal and boot

Second in-house prototype, using another see-through upper material.
Here is an example of how the shoe would look like if the inner sock would feature the adidas three stripes on the lateral side, 
even hough we chose to move forward with the Y-3 logo there, and use the three stripes only on medial.
Image may contain: footwear, shoe and sandal

Final sketches, tech specs of details for the last prototype round
 ____________________________________________________________

ADIDAS Y-3 - Runner 4D io (inside/out)
 ____________________________________________________________
Image may contain: shoe, footwear and sandal
Photos of the final shoe in its White and Black colorway

photos : Vrient
The shoe is sold with two interchangeable inner-sock made from primeknit.
Both feature the big Y-3 logo, which is overlaid by the " Y-3 adidas I Yamamoto " tech-logo from the upper.

photos : Vrient
Image may contain: shoe and weapon
The shoe comes in two colorways following the colors of the Y-3 Fall/Winter 2020 season.

WHITE / BLACK and BLACK / KAKI
both featuring the 4D midsole in black

photos : Vrient
Photos : Viktac and FootShop 
Amazing photo by : WrongWeather
Image may contain: footwear, shoe and boot
photos : Titolo
Image may contain: footwear, sandal and high heels
photos : Titolo



Thank you for reading !
ADIDAS Y-3 _RUNNER4D io
81
634
5
Published:
user's avatar
Aurélien Longo

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Aurélien Longo Bordeaux, France

    ADIDAS Y-3 _RUNNER4D io

    81
    634
    5
    Published:

    Creative Fields