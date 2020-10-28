de-sport

21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa

Content, Environment, Strategy

2020





The art exhibition de-sport was organized by the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art Kanazawa, one of the most popular contemporary art museums in Japan. With the purpose of reconsideration about sports from the viewpoint of art, the museum was preparing the exhibition for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This exhibition was held during the summer in 2020, although the Olympics was postponed.









de-sport: The Deconstruction and Reconstruction of Sports through Art

June 27th, 2020 - September 27th, 2020

Artists: KAZAMA Sachiko, YANAI Shino, Allora & Calzadilla, Charles FRÉGER, Christian JANKOWSKI, Erwin WURM, Xijing Men, THE EUGENE Studio, Gabriel OROZCO, Liam GILLICK

Organized by 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa



