Image may contain: ground and outdoor
21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa
Content, Environment, Strategy
2020

The art exhibition de-sport was organized by the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art Kanazawa, one of the most popular contemporary art museums in Japan. With the purpose of reconsideration about sports from the viewpoint of art, the museum was preparing the exhibition for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This exhibition was held during the summer in 2020, although the Olympics was postponed.


de-sport: The Deconstruction and Reconstruction of Sports through Art
June 27th, 2020 - September 27th, 2020
Artists: KAZAMA Sachiko, YANAI Shino, Allora & Calzadilla, Charles FRÉGER, Christian JANKOWSKI, Erwin WURM, Xijing Men, THE EUGENE Studio, Gabriel OROZCO, Liam GILLICK
Organized by 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa

Image may contain: typography and handwriting
de-sport, 2020. Title at the entrance of the exhibition.
Image may contain: typography
de-sport, 2020. Detail of the text in the chapter 5, silver cutting sticker.
Image may contain: minimalist and home appliance
de-sport, 2020. Text at the bottom of the wall in the chapter 2.
Image may contain: art
de-sport, 2020. Text at the bottom of the wall in the chapter 2.
Image may contain: abstract, minimalist and black and white
de-sport, 2020. Text at the top of the wall in the chapter 2.
de-sport, 2020. Heading text in the corridor of the chapter 5.
de-sport, 2020. Heading text in the corridor of the chapter 5.
de-sport, 2020. Text at the bottom of the temporary wall in the chapter 2.
Image may contain: abstract, floor and art
de-sport, 2020. Installation view of the chapter 2 and the chapter 3.
de-sport, 2020. Text at the bottom of the wall in the chapter 3.
Image may contain: screenshot and letter
de-sport, 2020. Text on the wall in the chapter 4. The work in the foreground: Erwin Wurm, One Minute Sculptures: Untitled (Tennis Balls).
Image may contain: building, floor and indoor
de-sport, 2020. Installation view in the chapter 4.
Image may contain: typography
de-sport, 2020. Installation view in the chapter 4.
Image may contain: typography
de-sport, 2020. Installation view. The work in the foreground: THE EUGENE Studio, Mr. Tagi’s room and dream #four-handed.
Image may contain: door
de-sport, 2020. Installation view in the chapter 5.
Image may contain: building
de-sport, 2020. Heading text in the corridor. The work in the foreground: THE EUGENE Studio, Mr. Tagi’s room and dream #four-handed.
Image may contain: grass, building and outdoor
de-sport, 2020. Viewing from the yard of the museum. Architecture: SANAA


