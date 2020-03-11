Auna
Hand-made vegan cosmetics
Problem
In 2017 the brand's owner - a qualified chemist with a love for nature, approached us with an idea. She wanted to create a cruelty-free brand of hand-made cosmetics. With a small budget, she wanted the brand to have an impact, but also be delicate. Early on there was also an idea to incorporate some of Poland's protected species into the designs to raise awareness and support charitable organisations which fight for animal rights.
Solution
W started with the name and played around with what we already knew about the brand. Auna came to be when we decided to somehow use the owner's name and the word 'fauna'. After having a name everything else came into place. We decided to use delicate illustrations of animals and make them the key part of the designs, as it was important to Auna's mission. The brand evolved during its first two years, as did the designs and packaging. Its final identity was shaped in 2019 when new products were added to the offer.
We created a large set of illustrations which are soft and delicate, but also create a colorful backdrop for the product information.
These illustrations are the main part of the brand identity and also create a context for the brand. Auna is not only creating cosmetics, but also has a larger purpose - to protect and care for animals.
We needed to design a simple and affordable solution. Keeping in mind that we are creating a feminine brand with delicate features, we made sure that the illustrations are the key ingredient and are created in a way, where we still have a lot of room to play in the future.
While new products are still being developed we created a brand identity system which gives us a lot of flexibility, with lots of color combinations and animal shapes to use. There is a lot of room to grow here.
The key was to create a packaging system which would work with multiple label sizes, bottles, jars, etc. and also be ready for future expansion of the brand.
Credits:
Creative direction: Natalia Żerko
Art direction and design: Kuba 'Enzo' Rutkowski
Illustrations: Natalia Żerko
Product photos: Natalia Żerko