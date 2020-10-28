Hand-drawn Graphic Set | Personal Works | 2020

Born to Crown
The graphics is based on a well-known Russian phrase «Born to crawl cannot fly» that has already become idiomatic. We say so with some disdain about the people who are down to earth, not capable of any risky business, who are content with very little in life. I took the liberty of reinterpreting this expression with brushes and paint and looking at the question from different sides. Luckily, the principle does not always work and different scenarios are possible. There are examples of those who were born to fly, have everything they need and even more: the best wings, beautiful appearance, successful parents, but at the same time crawling all their lives without ever trying to fly. At the same time, there are those who seem to be completely deprived and have no chance to take off, but at the same time find the courage and strength not only to try, but also to soar high in the sky!
Original size: 1000x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Perseverance 2020
Original size: 520x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
I can say that the work’s plot is closely connected with the famous words that belong to Nietzsche: «Man is a rope stretched between the animal and the Superman — a rope over an abyss.
A dangerous crossing, a dangerous wayfaring, a dangerous looking-back, a dangerous trembling and halting.
What is great in man is that he is a bridge and not a goal: what is lovable in man is that he is an OVER-GOING and a DOWN-GOING.»
Original size: 700x900 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
The Illusion of Balance in the Interior
It is inevitable for every human being to go through the process of the formation of personality. The process is an essential part of human development, and its success depends largely on inborn bio-data and social environment. Everybody has different combination of those factors, and some people are luckier than the others. What matter is how to use what you have got, how much efforts to put and how effective they are. In reality, it is a very difficult task. By far not everyone manages to become a complete person, and only very few grow into men of great mark who stand out from the crowd, have their own opinion and principles and aspire to self-development and improvement of the world around. In my opinion, we all should strive to get near to such persons, try to become better than we were yesterday and not only wish, but act.
Original size: 500x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
The Illusion of Balance in the Interior / Episode Two
Original size: 500x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
The Illusion of Balance in the Interior / Episode Three
Original size: 500x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
The Illusion of Balance in the Interior / Episode Four
Original size: 500x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
It’s my illustration for the international art project «The Art of Human Being». ⠀
This project was created by me and Natalie Minchuk. In the basis of every project there is an idea, there is a thought that you want to deliver to the heart and the mind of your audience.
⠀
The main idea of our exhibit is kindness. Not a fairy sort of kindness, not the kindness that can’t ever exist. But the kindness which is so real that you can actually touch it, the existing physically high quality kindness. We want to offer our idea of the future through an art prism of caring and saving of wild nature. True art has such huge strength and it’s so full of powerful thoughts. ⠀
Please look around, stay silent and listen for just a minute. Feel it! Be a part of our team! We can call our project international due to multiple artist and illustrators from all over the world are participating in it.
Let’s take care of our planet together. ⠀
Let’s be TOGETHER, as TOGETHER everything is possible! ⠀ Link on full project on my Behance’s page in bio! ⠀ Project include a lot of wonderful artworks by artists from different countries. Big thanks everyone who support us and took part in it!
Original size: 500x500 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Good Luck
Original size: 600x550 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Wind of Change
It is already the third decade of the 21st century but the general for life is still riding a lame mare around the circus arena trying to catch up with the racing car. He was so carried away by the chase and the desire not to fall out of the saddle that for a long time he did not notice what was happening: the horse under him died, the circus performance became obsolete and people stopped buying tickets. The audience is reluctant to come even for free. Noticing this, he pretended that everything is as before, that the applause was just as enthusiastic and he was still gripping the reins tightly. The general was gravely mistaken. The time to learn a new spectacular act for him is far back in the past. In fact, the hall has long been empty, the spotlights have gone out, the arena is overgrown with weeds, and the old grey-haired man, who was once a formidable general, is simply crawling in a well-learned circle. Times have changed and the circus and the generals rattling the sabre right and left are a relic of the past. They are no longer able to meet the challenges of our time.
Original size: 500x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Waiting for Vacation
Original size: 500x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Keeping the Inner Child
Original size: 500x650 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Fragile World
Original size: 500x650 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Life on Land
I created this original artwork specially for international art contest that organized by @toward.2030.
⠀
I chose #SDG15 Life on land: protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss for my illustration.
⠀
The main goal of my illustration is to show the importance of preserving the existing terrestrial ecosystem and restoring what was destroyed as a result of human activities and natural disasters.
⠀
It is very important for the future of our planet, our life and the lives of our descendants on it.
In my opinion, it is important to think not only about how we live now, but also about what we will leave as a legacy to future generations.
⠀
First of all, it is worth preserving what we have.
I express this through a large greenhouse, which is combined with a safe and embodies the process of preserving natural wealth throughout the Earth.
The safe is a symbol of reliability and safety.
⠀
In my illustration you can notice a lot of small people.
Some of them keep a greenhouse, some plant new plants and some work in the direction of land recreation and restoration of forests.
I portrayed people as small, to show that man is only a small part of the whole diversity of life on Earth.
⠀
I wanted to show that the planet in our hands and only by combining the efforts of people from all over the world can we preserve those ecosystems, forests and fertile lands that exist now and restore those that are in decline.
⠀
I believe that only together we can save and transform our planet, our common home, into a magical flowering world in which we and our descendants can live in peace, mutual respect and happiness.
⠀
I note that I deliberately didn’t use negative images to demonstrate problems. I believe that positive images, even to highlight problems, work better to shape the future.
⠀
Original size: 800x600 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Director of His life
I created this graphic work as a gift for my friend and her young son. He just was born this year and gets to know our world.
Original size: 300x420 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
