Hand-drawn Graphic Set | Personal Works | 2020

















It’s my illustration for the international art project «The Art of Human Being». ⠀

This project was created by me and Natalie Minchuk. In the basis of every project there is an idea, there is a thought that you want to deliver to the heart and the mind of your audience.

⠀

The main idea of our exhibit is kindness. Not a fairy sort of kindness, not the kindness that can’t ever exist. But the kindness which is so real that you can actually touch it, the existing physically high quality kindness. We want to offer our idea of the future through an art prism of caring and saving of wild nature. True art has such huge strength and it’s so full of powerful thoughts. ⠀

Please look around, stay silent and listen for just a minute. Feel it! Be a part of our team! We can call our project international due to multiple artist and illustrators from all over the world are participating in it.

Let’s take care of our planet together. ⠀

Let’s be TOGETHER, as TOGETHER everything is possible! ⠀ Link on full project on my Behance’s page in bio! ⠀ Project include a lot of wonderful artworks by artists from different countries. Big thanks everyone who support us and took part in it!



