HIBERNATION VI





The ongoing HIBERNATION series is a personal project using man and his relationship to the landscape as a tool to investigate subconscious, and the gray boundary between truth and fiction. Based upon real places and events, this series aims to capture special moments where our daily reality and subconscious world meet. It challenges our cultural references to the dark, and can be understood as a stream of "frozen" moments, where the narrative between each image is as important as the image itself.