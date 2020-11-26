Facebook- Always On





I had the opportunity to collaborate with Facebook, designing some 3d illustrations for the Always On project. I was responsible for the conception of re-imagining the 2d style for the next level in 3D, representing some commemorative dates of the October month in Brazil. Important cultural dates in the country such as: teacher's day, children's day, musician's day, dog's day, Nordestino's day and also Pink October. The main illustration is being used on the cover of the Facebook main page.





My role: 3D ilustration, Design

Client: Facebook

Agency: Mutato





© Facebook, Inc. 2020.





