Facebook- Always On
Leo Natsume
I had the opportunity to collaborate with Facebook, designing some 3d illustrations for the Always On project. I was responsible for the conception of re-imagining the 2d style for the next level in 3D, representing some commemorative dates of the October month in Brazil. Important cultural dates in the country such as: teacher's day, children's day, musician's day, dog's day, Nordestino's day and also Pink October. The main illustration is being used on the cover of the Facebook main page.

My role: 3D ilustration, Design 
Client: Facebook 
Agency: Mutato 

© Facebook, Inc. 2020. 


Pink October, about breast cancer.


Woman LGBTQ+







October 1, International Music Day.








October 4th, Dog Day.








October 12, Children's Day.
October 15, Teachers' Day.








October 8, Nordestino's Day.









October 3, Personal Organizer Day.










The characters design.








Facebook app with the main illustration.




PRE-PRODUCTION ARTWORK 
Sketch that I designed looking for the Facebook characters styleguide, before I start the 3d production.


Leo Natsume

    Leo Natsume Porto Alegre, Brazil

