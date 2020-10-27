user's avatar
The Icelandic highland wetlands are a very unique ecosystem surrounded by the volcanic deserts and several glaciers. Located in the islands interior, the wetlands stretch about 120 square kilometres and consists of tundra meadows intersected with numerous glacial and spring-fed streams, a large number of pools, ponds, lakes and marshes, as well as some rare permafrost mounds. The basis for this remarkable biodiversity is meltwater which has come a long way from the glaciers in small water streams. My intention for this series is to especially document the more outside parts of these wetlands. From an aerial perspective you can see how all water and life is slowly disappearing in the dust.
    Kevin Krautgartner

