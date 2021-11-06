The Story
Express Scripts pioneered home delivery pharmacy in 1986 and they're equipped with specialist (not generalist, this is important) pharmacists on call 24/7. This meant Express Scripts Pharmacy is like your care force, there to deliver exactly what you need when you need it. They can be be your wellness X factor.
We formed the identity on the X factor, By bringing together visual, verbal and behavioral design we created a brand system that unlocked digital experiences, brought marketing campaigns to life, served as inspiration for new thinking on packaging, and can grow employee advocacy through internal engagement.