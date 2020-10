The little question I love to ask: Sweet

Children's picturebook | 2020

Illustrator: Le Thu

Publisher: RZ Book





Longt time no see! This is a new book I illustrated this year: an interested science book for children. I really love the script, so sweet, lots of information, and so easy to understand. (But when I drew it, I can't stop eating ice creams, chocolates, biscuits, cakes,... ;A; )