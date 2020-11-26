Log In
Tools
Canon Digital Photo Professional
Canon EOS 6D
Walking the Dog
Mindaugas Buivydas
Behance.net
—
11/26/2020
Walking the Dog
walking the dog
enough
boundaries
empathy
stranger
birdy
empty eyes
the aim
uncertainty
waiting for the sun
Walking the Dog
150
424
11
Published:
November 3rd 2020
Mindaugas Buivydas
Mindaugas Buivydas
Vilnius, Lithuania
Walking the Dog
150
424
11
Published:
November 3rd 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Canon Digital Photo Professional
Canon EOS 6D
Photography
Black and White landscape
cityscape
fog
Fog landscape
lietuva
lithuania
Mindaugas Buivydas
minimal
Minimalism
mist
© All Rights Reserved
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
