Hilo | lg2

For 75 years, Hydro-Québec has been synonymous with innovation and clean energy. With the launch of its Hilo subsidiary, the crown corporation has once again set itself the challenge of answering the future energy needs of Quebec with a bold vision. Hilo’s goal is to completely redefine the public’s relationship with energy by handing over control to individual users, empowering them to consume their energy more intelligently.

This is just the beginning of a significant energy transformation for the province that includes smart homes, local power generation, automated buildings, power storage, electric mobility, charging stations and more. Our involvement as a business partner allows us to participate in the creation of a new kind of smart home that will be in constant evolution, continuously optimized. In partnership with the in-house Hilo team at Hydro-Québec, we established the brand identity and tone, developed the transactional platform and wider Hilo offering, and created the home automation mobile app and the campaign and content that communicated it all.

It’s time to say hello, to Hilo.



__







Depuis 75 ans, Hydro-Québec est synonyme d’innovation et d’énergie propre. Il n’est pas étonnant que la société d’État se soit donné le défi de préparer aujourd’hui le Québec de demain en lançant la filiale Hilo. Son objectif ? Redéfinir notre relation à l’énergie pour donner plus de contrôle et d’autonomie aux citoyens afin de les encourager à consommer plus intelligemment.





Maison intelligente, auto-production, service immotique, stockage, mobilité électrique, borne de recharge, nous ne sommes qu’aux premiers balbutiements de ce grand projet de transition énergétique. Notre implication en tant que partenaire d’affaires nous a permis de participer à la création de cette maison intelligente nouveau genre, et est encore en constante évolution. Ensemble, et au cours des dernières années, nous avons créé l’identité de marque, défini la tonalité, développé et pensé la plateforme transactionnelle, réfléchi à l’offre globale d’Hilo, conçu une application mobile de domotique et bien évidemment communiqué l’ensemble de cette nouvelle offre.



