user's avataruser's avatar
Another World From Iceland
Multiple Owners
Behance.net



ANOTHER WORLD FROM ICELAND



Logbook_

Monday 26 October 2020

There was still a long way to go. The busy highlights and beeping of horns filled the streets of the 
old town, bound by ocean without ways to cross it. In the chaos, a faint cry of panic sounded through 
my ears, the clanging of the chain the smiling pilot burdened me with upon arrival, like a bell chime 
calling its followers to itself, back to where they once came. After our momentary farewells, the plane 
lifted off again to seek its next passenger, to take them to a new journey, eventually giving the same 
reward, a ticket to the past, but without away to get back there. Upon closer observance of the town, 
there was nothing to be seen, nothing to resemble the chain, one of a kind, leaving us only one way 
to go… forward. Forward, past the bellowing of the bushes, the humming of the birds and the towering 
lampposts melodically leading the way to what I had come to find…
                                                                       
A photography project by: 
RUBEN™ | RETOKA
  


63°31'53.4"N 19°30'42.9"W
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
64°41'53.6"N 14°26'00.4"W​​​​​​​
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
63°53'42.5"N 22°03'33.7"W
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
64°57'47'' N 19°1.25' O
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
64°02'48.1"N 16°10'20.4"W
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
64°01'14.6"N 16°15'14.4"W
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
64°02'38.2"N 16°10'37.0"W
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
63°40'35.5"N 18°08'24.0"W
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
63°25'01.6"N 18°43'47.9"W
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
63°24'56.8"N 18°45'42.1"W
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
63°53'38.0"N 22°03'31.6"W​​​​​​​
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
63°27'29.7"N 19°21'53.8"W
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
64°57'47'' N 19°1.25' O
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
64°01'28.1"N 16°21'31.9"W
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
64°01'36.9"N 16°22'32.9"W
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA
64°01'36.9"N 16°22'32.9"W
Overall set_
A photography project by:  RUBEN™ | RETOKA



Thank you for watching.




Another World From Iceland
100
498
9
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    RUBEN ™ Los Angeles, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    RETOKA . Barcelona, Spain

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Creatives of Europe Brussels, Belgium
    user's avatar
    Creatives of America Washington, DC, USA

    Another World From Iceland

    ANOTHER WORLD FROM ICELAND A PHOTOGRAPHY PROJECT BY RUBEN AND RETOKA Short story by: George El Bazouni
    100
    498
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields