Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
A Design Film Festival 2019: Kusama Infinity
Anonymous Singapore
Behance.net
Kusama:Infinity
Anonymous produced and designed the Singapore premiere of Kusama:Infinity, a documentary film on the life and art of cult Japanese artist, Yayoi Kusama. The film was part of a preview event for A Design Film Festival 2019. We were responsible for the marketing and creative direction for the premiere, and designed the merchandise, poster, flyer, microsite, and motion graphics. The poster and tickets are designed with die cut holes so anyone could see whatever is behind the tickets and flyers, or inside the tote bag, just like how the documentary film gives us a look into the life and career of Yayoi Kusama, and the story that lies behind her art. By simply having the tickets or flyers placed in front of any surface, the audience can create their own polka dots.

Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: poster and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot and poster
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: ruler
Image may contain: ruler, electronic engineering and tool
Image may contain: handbag, luggage and bags and fashion accessory
Image may contain: furniture
Image may contain: person, human face and woman
Image may contain: person, clothing and human face
Image may contain: tree, cartoon and illustration
A Design Film Festival 2019: Kusama Infinity
155
784
13
Published:
user's avatar
Anonymous Singapore

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Anonymous Singapore Singapore, Singapore

    A Design Film Festival 2019: Kusama Infinity

    155
    784
    13
    Published:

    Creative Fields