A Design Film Festival 2019: Kusama Infinity

Kusama:Infinity
Anonymous produced and designed the Singapore premiere of Kusama:Infinity, a documentary film on the life and art of cult Japanese artist, Yayoi Kusama. The film was part of a preview event for A Design Film Festival 2019. We were responsible for the marketing and creative direction for the premiere, and designed the merchandise, poster, flyer, microsite, and motion graphics. The poster and tickets are designed with die cut holes so anyone could see whatever is behind the tickets and flyers, or inside the tote bag, just like how the documentary film gives us a look into the life and career of Yayoi Kusama, and the story that lies behind her art. By simply having the tickets or flyers placed in front of any surface, the audience can create their own polka dots.