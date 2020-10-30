Casas Bahia's New CB

Invited by Via Varejo Marketing team, we had the opportunity to once again collaborate with the redesign of one of the most iconic characters of the Brazilian advertising industry, the Baianinho of Casas Bahia. Aiming to follow the new Casas Bahia brand redesign and repositioning, CB borns to translate and communicate the company values through their social media channel, in a more empathetic, inclusive, and connected approach.
Respecting the legacy of the old versions, our approach was to keep all the main characteristics that make him recognizable, fixing anatomic issues, improving their mobility, and bringing a fresh new visual style and attitude inspired by the high-end animation standards.
The new CB is more plural, inclusive, and aims to represent all the Brazilians,
from north to south and you can follow him on @casasbahia.
The new CB redesign was featured trough all the main TV channels in Brazil,
with an animation created in partnership with the creatives from VLMY&R.
CHARACTER DESIGN
Director: Cássio Braga
Character Design: Ismael Ramos and Cássio Braga
3D and Lookdev: Ismael Ramos
Rigging: Thiago Valentim and Ismael Ramos
Post Production: Daniel Zimmer and Fernando Rohde
Client Manager: Daniela Sostisso and Cristiane Ramos
Project Manager: Jéssica Rodrigues
ANIMATION
Directors: Cássio Braga and Carlos Kulpa
Direction Assistant: Marco Sesterhenn
Storyreel: Chico Zullo
3D and Lookdev: Ismael Ramos (supervisor), Matheus Abraham, Miguel Giffu, Fagner Nogueira and João Neto
Rigging: Thiago Valentim and Ismael Ramos
3D Animation: Hannry Paschera (supervisor), Christian Weckl, Ismael Ramos, Jonathan Edward, Jonathan Souza, Leonardo Felix, Leonardo Paul, Matheus Caetano, Michael Carlos, Miguel Giffu and Vinicius Ribeiro
Simulations: Ismael Ramos and Guilherme Campos
Post Production: Daniel Zimmer and Rafael Pagini
Editing: Carlos Kulpa and Daniel Rocha
Motion: Daniel Rocha
Client Manager: Daniela Sostisso and Cristiane Ramos
Project Manager: Jéssica Rodrigues
Sound producers: Loud
