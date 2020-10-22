The project AIRPORTS is dedicated to a place to which most travellers often pay little attention on their way to their destination. Nevertheless, the view from above shows a very autonomous, graphic, and almost illustrative quality of airports. Between terminal facilities and runway markings, the airplanes on concrete taxiways become a miniature edition of themselves. A showplace that reveals order in the chaos when viewed from a great distance. Its smooth operation is due to planners, architects, and engineers. Airports are catalysts of a highly mobile society and a connecting link between continents, countries, towns, and people.

