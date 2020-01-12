Dataviz Infographic: Plastic Pollution

Detailed Statistics

Jambeck et al. (2015) estimated that 275 million metric tonnes (MT) of plastic waste were generated globally in 2010, of which 1.7 to 4.6% entered oceans: "Population size and the quality of waste management systems largely determine which countries contribute the greatest mass of uncaptured waste available to become plastic marine debris. Without waste management infrastructure improvements, the cumulative quantity of plastic waste available to enter the ocean from land is predicted to increase by an order of magnitude by 2025." ​​​​​​​

In the following infographics, daily loads of waste are presented for each coastal country and sorted by mismanaged plastic (red circles, values indicated in MT). For each continent, the outlined circle represents the largest regional producer of waste. Also indicated are the 200 most polluted rivers (blue squiggles, each represents a river) based on the study from Schmidt et al. ( 2017)