OnePlus 8T

Oneplus Europe commissioned us with the realization of 4 live wallpapers for the launch of its 8T model.
We were working together with them to create a very different aesthetic to the rest wallpapers of the market, achieving a very clean and minimalist image and full of color.
Furthermore we made a presentation video made with non-commercial goals, with the idea of exploring this aesthetic and all its animation possibilities.
Presentation Film Video
Dynamic Wallpaper on device.
Marketing Brand
Marketing on streets
Credits
Direction & production : TA\VO Studio
Producer: Beatriz Romero
Director & Art Direction:Tavo Ponce
3D Designer & Animation: Tavo Ponce, Juan Linera, David de Pastor
Music & Sound Design: Facundo Capece
Client : OnePlus European Division