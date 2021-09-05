Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
OnePlus 8T
T A V O .
Oneplus Europe commissioned us with the realization of 4 live wallpapers for the launch of its 8T model.
We were working together with them to create a very different aesthetic to the rest wallpapers of the market, achieving a very clean and minimalist image and full of color.
Furthermore we made a presentation video made with non-commercial goals, with the idea of ​​exploring this aesthetic and all its animation possibilities. 











Presentation Film Video





















Dynamic Wallpaper on device. ​​​​​​​



Marketing Brand









Marketing on streets





Credits
Direction & production : TA\VO Studio
Producer: Beatriz Romero
Director & Art Direction​​​:Tavo Ponce
3D Designer & Animation: Tavo Ponce, Juan Linera​​​​, David de Pastor
Music & Sound Design: Facundo Capece​​​​​​​
Client : OnePlus European Division
