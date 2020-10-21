user's avatar
Nike Moto
Allan Peters
Nike 6.0 Motocross 

In 2008, Nike was creating a line of clothing and merchandise for their Motocross line. They gave me less than a week to pitch a few ideas. I turned around and gave them 20 options. I pretty much didn’t sleep for a few days. Why? Because it’s Nike! 
