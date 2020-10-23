user's avatar
Lifestyle Editorial Collection III
Spiros Halaris
Behance.net
Lifestyle Editorial Collection - 2020 
Illustrations for the Washington Post, Amazon, Wall St Journal, Newssette.
The Washington Post magazine - Travel Issue 2020, cover illustration
The Washington Post magazine - Opener 1 illustration, 'Arrivals'
Image may contain: cartoon
The Washington Post magazine - Opener 2 illustration, 'Home/Away'
Wall Street Journal - Sakura Zoom background
Image may contain: cartoon and human face
Amazon Prime Day | Newsette - Support Small 
HERBIS OSAKA - Autumn campaign illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
PE - Night Time Paris
Thank You! 
Lifestyle Editorial Collection III
81
384
6
Published:
user's avatar
Spiros Halaris

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Spiros Halaris New York, NY, USA

    Lifestyle Editorial Collection III

    81
    384
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields