Log In
Discover
Live
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Discover
Live
Jobs
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Acrylic Gouache
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Lifestyle Editorial Collection III
Spiros Halaris
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/23/2020
Lifestyle Editorial Collection - 2020
Illustrations for the Washington Post, Amazon, Wall St Journal, Newssette.
The Washington Post magazine
- Travel Issue 2020, cover illustration
The Washington Post magazine
- Opener 1 illustration, 'Arrivals'
The Washington Post magazine
- Opener 2 illustration, 'Home/Away'
Wall Street Journal
- Sakura Zoom background
Amazon Prime Day | Newsette
- Support Small
HERBIS OSAKA
- Autumn campaign illustration
PE
- Night Time Paris
Thank You!
S.H.
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Lifestyle Editorial Collection III
81
384
6
Published:
October 20th 2020
Spiros Halaris
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
Spiros Halaris
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Lifestyle Editorial Collection III
81
384
6
Published:
October 20th 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Acrylic Gouache
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
art
autumn
campaign
cover
editorial
ILLUSTRATION
lifestyle
spiroshalaris
Travel
washingtonpost
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help