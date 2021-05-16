CN100 Commemorative Book

















100 Years — 100 Perspectives





Since 1919, Canadian National Railway has run alongside North Americans on the roads, in the continent’s culture, and in the popular imagination. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of North America’s largest railway and honour its extended family, a commemorative book was created.





Every page of the book was inspired by its content. The layout was based on CN’s intermodal containers and its graphic vocabulary sprang from the visual landscape of North American rail transport. Rail signage, safety symbols, and the shapes of rail technology and surrounding landscapes were inspirations.CN’s archives were as deep and rich as its history. The strong graphic approach helped in organizing copious interviews, photos and technical documents. It also tied together the century’s worth of sometimes disparate elements.In the same way it changed North America with its innovations, CN wanted to reinvent the history book. The result was a book that can be read straight through, opened on any page and dipped into, or mined according to the reader’s interest.After a year of research, writing, editing, and design work, 40,000 copies were shipped to CN employees and retirees. A fitting way to turn to the next chapter of the page into the railway’s next century.











