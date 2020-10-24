Endless summer 3.0

Endless Summer 3:
A series of digital mosaics.
The Greek word for "return" is nostos. Algos means "suffering."
So nostalgia is the suffering caused by an unappeased yearning to return.
― Milan Kundera
My "Endless Summer" series is an ongoing project since 2016. But probably I was always working on that as summer is my favorite season and my almost permanent state of mind.
Here you can see the last 10 of my Endless Summer mosaics. As in the 2 previews collections (1.0 and 2.0) I am using stereotypical images of summer people full of positive feelings. Memories and nostalgia play the main role in exploring these pieces. The viewer can discover hundreds of summer references. These are fractions of memories, cut in quickly cut polygons, like moments of bitter sweet dreams. Photos, ads, ephemera... Superficial captures or summer activities? Only time can tell.
These 10 images are created during the Covid-19 pandemic era. Some of them during the quarantine and most of them in this strange summer of 2020. A summer full of great experiences always lived with a the threat of the virus present somehow. I believe that the mixed emotions of despair and hope could be noticed by the viewer, especially if you compare this with my previous two collections. Sometimes I feel nostalgic for the these ones. They were more naive and maybe more bright. Kundera was right after all. The Greeks were right. Nostos and Algos. Return and suffer. These are the roots of nostalgia.
But on the other hand I know that the best thing about memories is making them. Same is valid for art. Time flies. But every moment is a great opportunity to create a memory. And another art piece.
The details:
These artworks are huge. They are created to be printed in large sizes and cover entire walls. So I always like to share some close-ups where you can see clearly the details.
A huge THANK YOU to all of the unknown and known photographers, designers, typographers, sign creators etc who produced all this material used as tesserae for my mosaics. A huge THANK YOU to all the people and institutions who shared all these under the Creative Commons license scheme. Without them I wouldn't be able to create these artworks.
More summer: Endless summer | Endless Summer 2.0
You can purchase limited edition numbered fine art prints, hand-signed, numbered and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity on my online shop.
