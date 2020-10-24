Endless summer 3.0

Endless Summer 3:

A series of digital mosaics.





The Greek word for "return" is nostos. Algos means "suffering."

So nostalgia is the suffering caused by an unappeased yearning to return.

― Milan Kundera





Here you can see the last 10 of my Endless Summer mosaics. As in the 2 previews collections ( My "Endless Summer" series is an ongoing project since 2016. But probably I was always working on that as summer is my favorite season and my almost permanent state of mind.Here you can see the last 10 of my Endless Summer mosaics. As in the 2 previews collections ( 1.0 and 2.0 ) I am using stereotypical images of summer people full of positive feelings. Memories and nostalgia play the main role in exploring these pieces. The viewer can discover hundreds of summer references. These are fractions of memories, cut in quickly cut polygons, like moments of bitter sweet dreams. Photos, ads, ephemera... Superficial captures or summer activities? Only time can tell.