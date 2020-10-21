user's avatar
TruckNow Branding
Luminous Design Group
Behance.net
Branding ___ 2020
TruckNow Brand Identity

Systematic boldness

TruckNow is an application that offers innovative last mile services, including the final stage of the delivery process between a distribution center and the recipient. As it offers its own trucks and full transparency on their exact location, it fills a gap on the Greek market.

We were asked to design the brand identity system for the application, and as the name was already given to us, our focal point was to highlight its immediate nature. The logo captures the idea of “now” by imagining the wheels of a truck as the zeros of a digital clock. Through design we came up with the tagline Time at Will, which got incorporated into a bold brand identity - full of elements that underline the innovation of the application - that stands out for its use of a distinctive yellow color, which can be traced back on the safety jackets of the drivers (safety yellow).


Athens _______ Greece
Image may contain: template
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and illustration
Image may contain: screenshot and poster
Image may contain: screenshot, print and computer
Image may contain: geometry, abstract and geometric
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and poster
TruckNow Branding
205
1k
11
Published:
user's avatar
Luminous Design Group

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Luminous Design Group Athens, Greece

    TruckNow Branding

    205
    1k
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields