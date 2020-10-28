



ABOUT IT

Lost Places is a little series i worked on the last couple of weeks. The initial idea was to challenge myself in the creation of full CG environments. I wanted to create large scale scenes and elaborated landscapes. But next to that, the mysterious beauty of abandoned places always fascinated me. I'm addicted to travel but unfortunately the current pandemic and the lock down forced us to stay safe at home for long months so i guess it was for me the only way to explore some far away lands and imaginary countries. Alan Watts wise words resonated and helped me put all this research together and make sense of it. Thx for watching.



