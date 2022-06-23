RECENT ILLUSTRATIONS 8
A selection of commissioned illustrations from 2021 made for various clients.
THIS AMERICAN LIFE
Underneath - AD Hannah McCaughey
OUTSIDE MAGAZINE
Nature is medicine - AD Hannah McCaughey
"The Prairie" by James Fenimore Cooper - AD Aubane Favier
ROLLINGS STONE MAGAZINE
Piece about serial killer Howard Gombert - AD Joseph Hutchinson
WIRED US
Biowarfare. - AD Roger Curbani
Mandalorian - AD Craig Mackay
DIE ZEIT
Editorial Illustration for german Newspaper "Die Zeit" - AD Haika Hinze
-
CICERO
Wirecard - AD Viola Schmieskors
SIMON & SCHUSTER
5 book covers for Neal Shusterman's "Unwind" series - AD Lizzie Bromley
HARPER COLLINSBook cover for Any Sign of life by Rae Carson- AD Paul Zakris
PSYCHOLOGIE HEUTE
Can we change our personality? - AD Eva Fischer