Simon Prades
RECENT ILLUSTRATIONS 8
A selection of commissioned illustrations from 2021 made for various clients.

THIS AMERICAN LIFE
Underneath - AD Hannah McCaughey




OUTSIDE MAGAZINE 
Nature is medicine - AD Hannah McCaughey



"The Prairie" by James Fenimore Cooper - AD Aubane Favier



ROLLINGS STONE MAGAZINE
Piece about serial killer Howard Gombert - AD Joseph Hutchinson





WIRED US
Biowarfare. - AD Roger Curbani


Mandalorian - AD Craig Mackay





DIE ZEIT

Editorial Illustration for german Newspaper "Die Zeit" - AD Haika Hinze

-

CICERO
Wirecard - AD Viola Schmieskors





SIMON & SCHUSTER
5 book covers for Neal Shusterman's "Unwind" series - AD Lizzie Bromley




HARPER COLLINS
Book cover for Any Sign of life by Rae Carson- AD Paul Zakris




PSYCHOLOGIE HEUTE
Can we change our personality? - AD Eva Fischer



-
Thank you.You can find more of my work here:

RECENT ILLUSTRATIONS
Published:
