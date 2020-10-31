Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Illustrations 2020
Simon Prades
RECENT ILLUSTRATIONS 

A selection of commissioned illustrations from 2020 made for:

Science magazine, Rolling Stone magazine, Outside magazine, Mondo/Jurassic Park, 
5280 magazine  and der Audio Verlag



Outside magazine
Eclipse



ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE
Glaciers / Avocado
ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE
Pearl Jam review
PERSONAL
Glaciers / Avocado
PERSONAL
Black forest
SCIENCE MAGAZINE
Cover + interior opener about Neurodegeneration
MONDO
Card boards for the Jurassic Park Game
DER AUDIO VERLAG
Audiobook Cover - Die Nibelungen
5280 MAGAZINE
Depression - a personal story by Geoff van Dyke


Thank you.You can find more of my work here:

Illustrations 2020
Simon Prades

