Poznan Exhibit 2020
Erik Witsoe
Poznan Exhibit 2020
In cooperation with Conconrdia Design
October 7th - Novermber 7th
Selection of images from 2011-2017
For almost seven years I lived in the heart of Jezyce, a district of Poznan, walking the streets, drinking coffee, buying my goods, and of course photographing daily life and simple moments that captured my attention and moved me. This is a selection of a few of my favorite images taken between 2011 and 2017 throughout the city I had fallen in love with, Poznan.
Image may contain: outdoor, snow and street
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and dark
Image may contain: tree, fog and autumn
Image may contain: outdoor, city and street
Image may contain: building, outdoor and ground
Image may contain: building, outdoor and bicycle
Image may contain: outdoor, train and street
Image may contain: outdoor, street and fog
Image may contain: outdoor, way and sky
Image may contain: snow, outdoor and building
Image may contain: outdoor, street and fog
Image may contain: building, outdoor and way
Image may contain: sky and outdoor
Image may contain: outdoor, street and way
Image may contain: street, city and shadow
Image may contain: tree, autumn and ground
I often write about some of my projects here: Erik Witsoe Blog
You can find more of this project and others on my personal site: ErikWitsoe.Com
Thank you for watching!
