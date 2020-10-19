Poznan Exhibit 2020
In cooperation with Conconrdia Design
October 7th - Novermber 7th
Selection of images from 2011-2017
For almost seven years I lived in the heart of Jezyce, a district of Poznan, walking the streets, drinking coffee, buying my goods, and of course photographing daily life and simple moments that captured my attention and moved me. This is a selection of a few of my favorite images taken between 2011 and 2017 throughout the city I had fallen in love with, Poznan.
