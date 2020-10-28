user's avataruser's avatar
mora® - Brand ID
Multiple Owners
Behance.net



GAGNER  SANS  S'Y  PERDRE


mora® believes in a world where the legal world offers user-friendly, efficient and modern tools rather than impersonal, complex and outdated services.

Through a symbiosis between the legal world and technological advancement, mora® is completely redesigning traditional legal services to create the most efficient and easy-to-use version ever.



PROJECT:  BRAND IDENTITY
CLIENT:  MORA (LEVIAT LEGAL)
LOCATION:  MONTREAL
BY   O B S O
ART DIRECTION, GRAPHIC DESIGN & PHOTOGRAPHY:  SAUL OSUNA
PROJECT MANAGER, CREATIVE DIRECTOR & EDITOR: SAMUEL SCOFY


TYPEFACE: ROOBERT BY DISPLAAY

2020 ©




Image may contain: box, letter and handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting
Image may contain: sofa, furniture and indoor
mora® - Brand ID
255
751
21
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Saul &Co Queretaro, Mexico
    user's avatar
    Samuel T. Scofy Canada

    mora® - Brand ID

    255
    751
    21
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields