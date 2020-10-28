mora® - Brand ID

GAGNER SANS S'Y PERDRE
mora® believes in a world where the legal world offers user-friendly, efficient and modern tools rather than impersonal, complex and outdated services.
Through a symbiosis between the legal world and technological advancement, mora® is completely redesigning traditional legal services to create the most efficient and easy-to-use version ever.
PROJECT: BRAND IDENTITY
CLIENT: MORA (LEVIAT LEGAL)
LOCATION: MONTREAL
BY O B S O
ART DIRECTION, GRAPHIC DESIGN & PHOTOGRAPHY: SAUL OSUNA
PROJECT MANAGER, CREATIVE DIRECTOR & EDITOR: SAMUEL SCOFY
TYPEFACE: ROOBERT BY DISPLAAY
MOTION: OBVIO MICROBIO STUDIO
2020 ©