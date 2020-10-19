The Harvest Set - A trio of botanical paintings

"The Harvest Set" is my latest personal project that's all about one ornate frame and

three small botanical paintings designed to compliment it.



A bit of a story behind it: I had this frame (that's actually a mat) lying around for several years and recently I have decided it would actually look nice if I were to decorate it with some botanical ornaments (why not, right?).

So I did! And then I couldn't stop so I also sketched out three little paintings to match this frame and compliment its culty mood. So at the end we had a pretty unique set that combined botanical vibes with a vintage postcard feel. And it was all born from a random idea of recycling an unused mat. Not bad!

