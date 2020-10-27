Log In
GRID – Supply Chain Shake-up
Michael George Haddad
Follow
Following
Unfollow
10/27/2020
–––
A series of illustrations for Czech publication
GRID
: the changing landscape of supply chains,
technology
, automation,
e-commerce
, and the global pandemic.
Illustration: Mike Haddad
Art Direction & Layout: Simon Gray
–––
Find
me
on
Instagra
m
. My
Shop
.
GRID – Supply Chain Shake-up
Published:
October 26th 2020
Michael George Haddad
Michael George Haddad
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
GRID – Supply Chain Shake-up
Published:
October 26th 2020
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Illustration
ai
automation
business
cocktail
COVid
Czech
drone
grid
robot
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
