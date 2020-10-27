user's avatar
GRID – Supply Chain Shake-up
A series of illustrations for Czech publication GRID: the changing landscape of supply chains, technology, automation, e-commerce, and the global pandemic. 

Illustration: Mike Haddad
Art Direction & Layout: Simon Gray


