Roger&Sons are the next generation carpenters. A business founded by their father now helmed by three young brothers. They are a blend of old and new where established carpenters work alongside younger woodworkers, experimenting with modern techniques and pushing boundaries of woodworking craft. The updated logo mark consists of a more simplified version of the ampersand - an important symbol of the family business and kinship. The usage of a serif and a sans serif font in the logo underscores the tradition craft of woodworking with a new spirit taking it forward.



