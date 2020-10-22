user's avatar
Roger&Sons are the next generation carpenters. A business founded by their father now helmed by three young brothers. They are a blend of old and new where established carpenters work alongside younger woodworkers, experimenting with modern techniques and pushing boundaries of woodworking craft. The updated logo mark consists of a more simplified version of the ampersand - an important symbol of the family business and kinship. The usage of a serif and a sans serif font in the logo underscores the tradition craft of woodworking with a new spirit taking it forward.

www.instagram.com/rogerandsons
www.rogerandsons.sg
“The young Roger&Sons team has a great vision and great energy that is really important for breaking new grounds and leading the way for the industry. Our game plan is to create a brand that will connect with the younger generation and also to create that visual language that will embody the spirit of that energy and youth but yet more polished and more in tune with design-led vision they plan to forge ahead with.” 
“The space is important as a showroom to bring people closer to what Roger&Sons do; also a showcase of their works. Obviously wood is used throughout the space. There’s a key gesture we designed in the space where Roger&Sons built using interlocking and stacking to express the high volume space with a utilitarian purpose for flexible lighting configurations for their multi purpose retail space.”
