Hong Kong Folk — Personal Project, 2020
This serie of colorful & playful illustrations is a tribute to the City where my Dad grew up, Hong Kong. Inspired by Asian Folk Art you’ll find hidden in each piece the 12 Chinese Zodiacs (as well as my parents) :)
The Chinese New Year Parade
(Find the 12 Zodiacs.)
The Dragon Boat Festival
Find the 12 Zodiacs + my parents (Dad is holding a GoPro).
Meet the Chinese Zodiacs
I’m a Monkey, and you which one are you?
Pig (1983-1995-2007-2019) is Compassionate, generous, diligent.
Dog (1982-1994-2006-2018) is Lovely, honest, prudent.
Rooster (1981,1993,2005,2017) is Observant, hardworking, courageous.
Monkey (1980, 1992, 2004, 2016) is Sharp, smart, curiosity.
Goat (1979, 1991, 2003, 2015) is Calm, gentle, sympathetic.
Horse (1978, 1990, 2002, 2014) is Animated, active, energetic.
Snake (1977, 1989, 2001, 2013) is Enigmatic, intelligent, wise.
Dragon (1976, 1988, 2000, 2012) is Confident, intelligent, enthusiastic.
Rabbit (1975, 1987, 1999, 2011) is Quiet, elegant, kind, responsible.
Tiger (1974, 1986, 1998, 2010) is Brave, confident, competitive.
Ox (1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) is Diligent, dependable, strong, determined.
Rat (1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) is Quick-witted, resourceful, versatile, kind.
This collection of Artworks joined my first solo exhibition at L'Atelier Coffee & Gallery in Lausanne along with other originals paintings on the same theme.
All Originals are made with Acrylic Paint.