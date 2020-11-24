Digital Biology





A symmetrical flower is associated with higher quality and quantity of nectar, and animals have an innate preference for symmetrical forms. For example, in one experiment, honeybees, which usually prefer rotationally symmetric shapes, were trained to choose either bilaterally symmetrical or asymmetrical objects. Even in this case, the group that favored symmetrical shapes chose those forms more frequently and observed those patterns for a longer time than the bees that were trained to asymmetry.





This preference for symmetry can be observed in other animals, even in humans. Supposedly, this mechanism is a part of a larger tendency of looking for patterns in an environment that helps animals navigate and find food and resources more effectively.