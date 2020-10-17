



COMMONLABS VITAMIN KIT





This is the Vitamin Kit of COMMONLABS, a kinetic vitamin skincare brand that aims for healthy beauty. The design that visualizes the shape of the vitamin pills gives the impression that the vitamin directly permeates the skin. The kit can be separated by skin type, just like vitamins that can be taken according to condition, and each product's effectiveness is intuitively expressed by adding a graphic motif using lines to the package.







Press Kit *

This is a special package, produced in small quantities to promote and deliver the brand’s concept and message.

It is provided to reporters and influencers and presented as a gift for the launching and special events.





Client_ COMMONLABS

Year_ 2020

Brand Location_ South Korea

Creative Director_ Kyoungsoo Na

Art Director_ Hyunjung Kim Designer_ Jinsung Yang, Yeonho Jung, Jiyoung Hong



