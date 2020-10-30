Log In
Wacom Cintiq Companion 2
Illustrations for the card game The Dragons.
Marcin Minor
THE DRAGONS - card game with my illustrations.
Author: Kevin Kichan Kim
Illustrator: Marcin Minor
Publishing house: Nasza Księgarnia Gry
Illustrations for the card game The Dragons.
Published:
October 14th 2020
Marcin Minor
Marcin Minor
Warsaw, Poland
Illustrations for the card game The Dragons.
Published:
October 14th 2020
Adobe Photoshop
Wacom Cintiq Companion 2
Creative Fields
Illustration
Game Design
Digital Painting
#card
#cardgame
#dragon
#game
© All Rights Reserved
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
