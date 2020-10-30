Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Illustrations for the card game The Dragons.
Marcin Minor
THE DRAGONS - card game with my illustrations.
Author: Kevin Kichan Kim
Illustrator: Marcin Minor
Publishing house: Nasza Księgarnia Gry
Marcin Minor

    Marcin Minor

