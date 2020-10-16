user's avatar
MR CAMPION AND OTHERS | Folio Society
Darya Shnykina
Image © The Folio Society. Mr Campion and Others by Margery Allingham is available exclusively at foliosociety.com
Binding Design
Interior Illustrations
He kicked the ring and sent it wheeling down the moonlit road 
(page 27)
On the table was a curious contraption
(page 17)
The man was striking and even distinguished
(page 84)
'I think you're frankly disgusting and I hope you fall in and k-k-kill yourselves.'
(page 180)
Dr Tiffin lay on the floor... He had crumpled up
(page 213)


Client – The Folio Society
AD – Sheri Gee
2020
