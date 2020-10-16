Log In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
MR CAMPION AND OTHERS | Folio Society
Darya Shnykina
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
10/16/2020
Image ©
The Folio Society
. Mr Campion and Others by Margery Allingham is available exclusively at
foliosociety.com
Binding Design
Interior Illustrations
He kicked the ring and sent it wheeling down the moonlit road
(page 27)
On the table was a curious contraption
(page 17)
The man was striking and even distinguished
(page 84)
'I think you're frankly disgusting and I hope you fall in and k-k-kill yourselves.'
(page 180)
Dr Tiffin lay on the floor... He had crumpled up
(page 213)
Client –
The Folio Society
AD –
Sheri Gee
2020
Thank you!
BOOK AVAILABLE HERE
SHOP
|
INSTAGRAM
|
TWITTER
MR CAMPION AND OTHERS | Folio Society
66
351
10
Darya Shnykina
Darya Shnykina
Moscow, Russian Federation
Mr Campion and Others by Margery Allingham. Published by The Folio Society.
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
art
book
book illustration
crime
detective
folio society
ILLUSTRATION
margery allingham
MR CAMPION AND OTHERS
novel
