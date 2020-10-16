Brutal Poland

Build Your Brutalist Polish People’s Republic

Zbuduj Swój Betonowy PRL





Hammer-shaped tower blocks, prefab panel housing units, cosmic flying saucers, raw concrete monoliths; these are some of the socialist-era constructions that reshaped the Polish urban landscapes destroyed during WWII.





Explore the modernist and brutalist architecture erected in the former Polish People’s Republic and build some of its most striking edifices, from the massive housing estates of Warsaw, to the brutal Hotel Forum in Kraków.





The first part of Brutal Poland includes chapters with photographs and informative texts providing a valuable insight into the featured buildings and their history. The second part contains nine pre-cut and pre-folded models to press out and assemble with easy to follow instructions: all you need is glue.





The book is bilingual (English & Polish) and includes a foreword by architectural historian Anna Cymer





9 press-out models to assemble:



Za Żelazną Bramą. Warsaw

Smolna 8. Warsaw

Hotel Forum. Kraków

‘Manhattan’. Łódź

Os. Orła Białego. Poznań

Falowiec. Gdańsk

Spodek. Katowice

Superjednostka. Katowice

Os. Plac Grunwaldzki. Wrocław





Author: Zupagrafika (David Navarro & Martyna Sobecka)

Photography: David Navarro & Martyna Sobecka (with the exception of Hotel Forum, vv.aa)

Illustration: David Navarro & Martyna Sobecka

Publisher: Zupagrafika

Hardcover | 88 pp | ISBN: 9788395057472 Copyright © Zupagrafika, 2020 ​​​​​​​ . All rights reserved



