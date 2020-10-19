The NABA Design Award is an event that honors the best projects from the students of the Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan. By reinterpreting the institutional graphic design of the event, we have curated the graphic design of the catalogue, an opportunity that offers outsiders a window to look in on the work of the Academy and its direction in the contemporary design scene. The volume is divided into color-coded sections containing projects from the three-year and the two-year courses.

A section containing critical essays by the jury members is followed by the winning projects and the honorable mentions to which an info sheet is dedicated.