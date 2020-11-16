NUPHASE© - Brand ID

NUPHASE ©

ABOUT

Nuphase© is a public image consultancy located at the heart of Querétaro, México, founded in 2020 by Carla Margut and Karla Calderón. Carla Margut's taste for sobriety and Karla Calderón's colorful personality result in a versatile consulting firm capable of adapting to the user's needs.





“At Nuphase we design a fresh image profile tailored to your needs. Our brand, more than offering you a service we seek to establish a bond of trust with you, always having a human approach."



- Carla & Karla













CASE STUDY





We designed a flexible identity which could be capable of transmitting professionalism, style, youth and confidence.





Our logotype has been designed using as a starting point the ToY typeface (inspired by another typeface used in a cycling magazine called "LE VIE D’TALIA" from 1917).





The sleek composition of our logo is due to the proper study of the image and the use of the repetition of nature as a model, in other words: fractals.



